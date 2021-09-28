Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beer Institute Names Senator Kevin Cramer as 2021 Beer Champion

09/28/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer Institute recognized Cramer for his leadership in the Senate to provide tax relief for the hospitality sector through his bill, the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021, which he introduced with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Senator Cramer, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Senator Cramer’s support and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

“Because many tourism and travel industries were the first to be hurt by COVID-19 and could be the last to fully recover, we introduced bipartisan legislation to provide help to some of the hardest hit businesses, encourages employee retention, and incentivizes families to travel when it is safe to do so,” said Senator Cramer. “I am grateful for the support of the Beer Institute and all who helped our businesses and workers get through the pandemic.”

Senator Cramer sponsored the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021, bipartisan legislation to provide much-needed support to America’s hospitality industry, a massive sector of the economy employing tens of millions of Americans, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation will provide tax relief to small businesses nationwide that suffered massive losses because of the spoilage of food and beverage products. The beer industry lost an estimated $800-900 million in unmerchantable beer due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

In North Dakota, the beer industry supports more than 7,200 jobs and provides nearly $1 billion annually in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
  • Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)
  • Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)
  • Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)
  • Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)
  • Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)
  • Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)
  • Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)
  • Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)
  • Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)
  • Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

 

 

 

###

 

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.


Latest news "Companies"
05:52pVINCO VENTURES : rsquo; Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces World Renown Artist Super Buddha's Forthcoming E-NFT entitled “Global Unity”
PU
05:52pAFYA : Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is Publicly Available
PU
05:46pSun Communities, Inc. Prices $600 Million of Senior Notes
GL
05:46pSUN COMMUNITIES : Inc. Prices $600 Million of Senior Notes
GL
05:44pWarby Parker Announces Update Regarding Conversion of Shares of Class B Common Stock to Shares of Class A Common Stock
BU
05:42pCAESARSTONE : supports retail partners with new caesarstone Connect™
PU
05:42pIndictment Unsealed Against Six Individuals and Foreign Financial Service Firm for Tax Evasion Conspiracy
PU
05:42pMINING BY WOMEN : meet women from different ethnicities who have occupied their space in the industry and help Vale become a more plural company
PU
05:42pCYBERSECURITY AND CYBER RESILIENCY : A Comparison
PU
05:42p28-09-2021 Media Release - BON Tertiary Institutions Debating Challenges
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2European shares fall 2% to one-week lows on tech tumble, China woes
3China Evergrande : Stocks fall, bond yields jump as rate hikes loom
4Analyst recommendations: 888, Chesapeake Energy, Conocophillips, Marath..
5Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..

HOT NEWS