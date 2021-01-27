|
Beer Institute Releases December 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
January 27, 2021
WASHINGTON - Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2020:
The December 2020 estimate is 13,800,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.2% compared to December 2019 removals of 13,825,000.
|
Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
|
(31 Gallon Barrels)
|
Month
|
2019
|
2020
|
Percent Change
|
Volume Change
|
January
|
12,433,513
|
12,423,000
|
-0.1%
|
-10,513
|
February
|
11,430,829
|
11,325,000
|
-0.9%
|
-105,829
|
March
|
14,512,347
|
14,533,000
|
0.1%
|
20,653
|
April
|
14,231,974
|
13,437,000
|
-5.6%
|
-794,974
|
May
|
15,175,568
|
13,774,000
|
-9.2%
|
-1,401,568
|
June
|
15,878,059
|
16,216,000
|
2.1%
|
337,941
|
July
|
14,885,484
|
15,385,000
|
3.4%
|
499,516
|
August
|
14,369,816
|
15,000,000
|
4.4%
|
630,184
|
September
|
14,796,000
|
14,800,000
|
0.0%
|
4,000
|
October
|
13,168,000
|
13,250,000
|
0.6%
|
82,000
|
November
|
12,396,000
|
12,300,000
|
-0.8%
|
-96,000
|
December
|
13,825,000
|
13,800,000
|
-0.2%
|
-25,000
|
YTD
|
167,102,590
|
166,243,000
|
-0.5%
|
-859,590
The January 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2021.
