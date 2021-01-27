Log in
Beer Institute Releases December 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

01/27/2021
January 27, 2021

WASHINGTON - Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2020:

The December 2020 estimate is 13,800,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.2% compared to December 2019 removals of 13,825,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB

(31 Gallon Barrels)

Month

2019

2020

Percent Change

Volume Change

January

12,433,513

12,423,000

-0.1%

-10,513

February

11,430,829

11,325,000

-0.9%

-105,829

March

14,512,347

14,533,000

0.1%

20,653

April

14,231,974

13,437,000

-5.6%

-794,974

May

15,175,568

13,774,000

-9.2%

-1,401,568

June

15,878,059

16,216,000

2.1%

337,941

July

14,885,484

15,385,000

3.4%

499,516

August

14,369,816

15,000,000

4.4%

630,184

September

14,796,000

14,800,000

0.0%

4,000

October

13,168,000

13,250,000

0.6%

82,000

November

12,396,000

12,300,000

-0.8%

-96,000

December

13,825,000

13,800,000

-0.2%

-25,000

YTD

167,102,590

166,243,000

-0.5%

-859,590

The January 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2021.

###

Disclaimer

Beer Institute published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 19:43:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
