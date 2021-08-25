Beer Institute Releases July 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

August 25, 2021
WASHINGTON - Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for July 2021:
The July 2021 estimate is 14,400,000 barrels, a decrease of 6.4% compared to July 2020 removals of 15,385,000.
|
Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
|
(31 Gallon Barrels)
|
Month
|
2020
|
2021
|
Percent Change
|
Volume Change
|
January
|
12,457,030
|
13,115,000
|
5.3%
|
657,970
|
February
|
11,403,438
|
11,781,000
|
3.3%
|
377,562
|
March
|
14,642,562
|
14,772,000
|
0.9%
|
129,438
|
April
|
13,482,522
|
14,557,000
|
8.0%
|
1,074,478
|
May
|
13,850,735
|
14,926,000
|
7.8%
|
1,075,265
|
June
|
16,216,000
|
16,100,000
|
-0.7%
|
-116,000
|
July
|
15,385,000
|
14,400,000
|
-6.4%
|
-985,000
|
YTD
|
97,437,287
|
99,651,000
|
2.3%
|
2,213,713
The August 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on September 22, 2021.
###
Disclaimer
Beer Institute published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 18:30:06 UTC.