Beer Institute Releases July 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON - Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for July 2021:

The July 2021 estimate is 14,400,000 barrels, a decrease of 6.4% compared to July 2020 removals of 15,385,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2020 2021 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,457,030 13,115,000 5.3% 657,970 February 11,403,438 11,781,000 3.3% 377,562 March 14,642,562 14,772,000 0.9% 129,438 April 13,482,522 14,557,000 8.0% 1,074,478 May 13,850,735 14,926,000 7.8% 1,075,265 June 16,216,000 16,100,000 -0.7% -116,000 July 15,385,000 14,400,000 -6.4% -985,000 YTD 97,437,287 99,651,000 2.3% 2,213,713

The August 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on September 22, 2021.

###