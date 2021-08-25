Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beer Institute Releases July 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

08/25/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
August 25, 2021

WASHINGTON - Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for July 2021:

The July 2021 estimate is 14,400,000 barrels, a decrease of 6.4% compared to July 2020 removals of 15,385,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB

(31 Gallon Barrels)

Month

2020

2021

Percent Change

Volume Change

January

12,457,030

13,115,000

5.3%

657,970

February

11,403,438

11,781,000

3.3%

377,562

March

14,642,562

14,772,000

0.9%

129,438

April

13,482,522

14,557,000

8.0%

1,074,478

May

13,850,735

14,926,000

7.8%

1,075,265

June

16,216,000

16,100,000

-0.7%

-116,000

July

15,385,000

14,400,000

-6.4%

-985,000

YTD

97,437,287

99,651,000

2.3%

2,213,713

The August 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on September 22, 2021.

###

Disclaimer

Beer Institute published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 18:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pDIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT : Interim Report – 2021
PU
03:01pBY THE NUMBERS : Delta's COVID-era investment
PU
03:01pBEYOND TYPE 1 : Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon
PR
03:01pHGTV : Announces Winner Of HGTV : Smart Home 2021 Home In Naples, Florida
PR
03:01pMICROSOFT : How to protect employees from online harassment
PU
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:01pGOOD WORK : Works Acquisition Corp. and Cipher Mining Announce Shareholder Approval of the Business Combination (Form 8-K)
PU
03:01pJoni Mitchell to be Honored as 2022 MusiCares® Person of the Year
BU
03:01pJEDEC publishes XFM Embedded and Removable Memory Device Standard to Expand Storage Solutions in Embedded and Automotive Applications
BU
03:01pCanpotex is recognized with Canada's Volunteer Award
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
5CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sci..

HOT NEWS