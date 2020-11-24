|
Beer Institute : Releases October 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
November 24, 2020
Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for October 2020:
The October 2020 estimate is 13,250,000 barrels, an increase of 0.6% compared to October 2019 removals of 13,168,000.
The Beer Institute estimates for the remaining months are expected to see continued revisions as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.
|
Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
|
(31 Gallon Barrels)
|
Month
|
2019
|
2020
|
Percent Change
|
Volume Change
|
January
|
12,433,513
|
12,423,000
|
-0.1%
|
-10,513
|
February
|
11,430,829
|
11,325,000
|
-0.9%
|
-105,829
|
March
|
14,512,347
|
14,533,000
|
0.1%
|
20,653
|
April
|
14,231,974
|
13,500,000
|
-5.1%
|
-731,974
|
May
|
15,216,000
|
13,770,000
|
-9.5%
|
-1,446,000
|
June
|
15,901,000
|
16,600,000
|
4.4%
|
699,000
|
July
|
14,820,000
|
15,100,000
|
1.9%
|
280,000
|
August
|
14,324,000
|
14,500,000
|
1.2%
|
176,000
|
September
|
14,796,000
|
14,800,000
|
0.0%
|
4,000
|
October
|
13,168,000
|
13,250,000
|
0.6%
|
82,000
|
YTD
|
140,833,663
|
139,801,000
|
-0.7%
|
-1,032,663
Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.
The November 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2020.
|
|