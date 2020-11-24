Beer Institute : Releases October 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for October 2020:

The October 2020 estimate is 13,250,000 barrels, an increase of 0.6% compared to October 2019 removals of 13,168,000.

The Beer Institute estimates for the remaining months are expected to see continued revisions as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513 February 11,430,829 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,829 March 14,512,347 14,533,000 0.1% 20,653 April 14,231,974 13,500,000 -5.1% -731,974 May 15,216,000 13,770,000 -9.5% -1,446,000 June 15,901,000 16,600,000 4.4% 699,000 July 14,820,000 15,100,000 1.9% 280,000 August 14,324,000 14,500,000 1.2% 176,000 September 14,796,000 14,800,000 0.0% 4,000 October 13,168,000 13,250,000 0.6% 82,000 YTD 140,833,663 139,801,000 -0.7% -1,032,663

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The November 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2020.

###