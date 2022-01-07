Beer maker C&C warns of renewed virus curbs dampening Dec sales

The Dublin-based producer of Bulmers cider and Tennent's beer also cautioned that earnings for the second half of fiscal 2022 would depend on how the curbs progress, sending its London-listed shares as much as 3.6% lower in early trade.

C&C, however, added it had managed to eke out a "modest profit" during the holiday month, thanks to its cost cutting drive.

Number of shoppers in Britain deteriorated sharply in December, while government advice https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-says-12-deaths-104-people-hospitalised-by-omicron-2021-12-20 for people to limit social contacts in the run-up to Christmas left pubs and restaurants largely empty during what should be one of their busiest periods.

Cost cuts, along with the return of customers to hospitality venues during the September-November period and higher prices of drinks helped C&C witness a robust third quarter, it said.

In December, C&C managed to deliver just 64% of beverage volumes to "on-trade" customers, compared with an expectation of 90%.

The company had said in October that it expected annual operating profit of 50 million euros to 55 million euros ($56.5 million to $62.2 million) for fiscal 2022.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)