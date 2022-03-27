Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Before Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran

03/27/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Israel's Foreign Minister Lapid attend a news conference in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to reassure Israeli and Arab partners convening for a rare summit in Israel on Sunday that Washington would continue to counter any Iranian threat even as he promoted nuclear diplomacy with Tehran.

The issue is likely to dominate the two-day summit which will include foreign ministers from three Arab states that normalised ties with Israel even as peacemaking with the Palestinians remains stalled. Blinken pledged in parallel to work on improving Palestinian conditions.

Blinken's visit comes as some U.S. allies in the region question President Joe Biden administration's commitment and brace for fallout from an Iranian nuclear deal and the Ukrainian crisis.

The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement several weeks ago until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

Restoring a 2015 nuclear deal "is the best way to put Iran's nuclear programme back in to the box it was in", Blinken said.

But whether or not that happens, "our commitment to the core principle of Iran never acquiring a nuclear weapon is unwavering," he said alongside Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

"The United States will continue to stand up to Iran when it threatens us or when it threatens our allies and partners."

Attending the Lapid-hosted summit in a desert hotel later on Sunday and Monday will be the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which were part of the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration in 2020 to normalise ties with Israel.

Egypt's foreign minister, whose country on Saturday marked 43 years of peace with Israel, will also join the summit.

"Normalisation is becoming the new normal in the region," Blinken said, adding that Washington hoped "to bring others in".

This, he said, should entail "forg(ing) tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians and preserving our long-standing goal of reaching a negotiated two-state solution". Blinken meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah later on Sunday.

The venue for the foreign ministers' meeting is Sde Boker, where Israel's founding father and first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, retired and is buried. The remote Negev desert farm collective has long been a symbol of Israeli innovation.

It will provide an opportunity for delegates to hold discussions in repose, one Israeli official involved in the planning said, calling it "our version of Camp David".

Sde Boker may also have provided an uncontroversial alternative to Jerusalem, which Israel considers its capital - a status not recognised by most countries in the absence of a resolution to Palestinian claims on the city.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.22% 579.98 Delayed Quote.8.21%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.24% 4.0331 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. -1.68% 5260 End-of-day quote.12.63%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.12% 188.31 Delayed Quote.7.69%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 100.5 Delayed Quote.36.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aChina recovers second black box of crashed passenger jet
RE
06:27aChina recovers second black box of crashed passenger jet
RE
06:25aRussia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says
RE
06:24aPhilippines on alert as volcano near capital spews more plumes
RE
06:23aTurkey says world cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow
RE
06:22aBefore Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran
RE
06:21aUK's National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
RE
06:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
06:00aBefore Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran
RE
05:53aU.S. has no Russia regime change strategy - Blinken
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Guinea reaches deal with miners to resume Simandou iron ore development
2Rockets hit western Ukraine as Biden visits Poland, decries Putin
3Russia's Gazprom says gas shipments via Ukraine to Europe continue - In..
4Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build a new social media platform
5China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

HOT NEWS