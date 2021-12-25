Log in
Begin Your New Year Countdown With Juicy Stakes

12/25/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Online Casino wrap up 2021 with out-of-this-world offers

Three, two, one… celebrate! Another year is coming to an end and Juicy Stakes are bowing out of 2021 in style, with not one but two fantastic end-of-year specials.

The ultimate countdown to 2022 begins on December 27 with a series of Free Spin offers on some of the platform’s most popular pokies. Claim one of the Juicy Stakes special codes each day between then and December 30 for some fab Free Spin offers. Claim all three… and get 80 Free Spins!

Deposit $25+ with bonus code COUNTDOWN1 = 30 Free Spins on 88 Fortune Frenzy
Deposit $35+ with bonus code COUNTDOWN2 = 40 Free Spins on Jungle Stripes
Deposit $50+ with bonus code COUNTDOWN3 = 50 Free Spins on Take The Bank

Once all three codes have been redeemed, 80 Free Spins will be ready and waiting to use on slot favourite, Stacked.

But 2021 only happens once, and therefore Juicy Stakes are determined to go out with a bang. A Blackjack bang. Between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, casino players can receive a bunch of Free Bets on the terrific Tangente Blackjack. And when we say free, we mean free.

Once in the Juicy Stakes Casino section, all you have to do is head to the Tangente games section and load up Blackjack 21, where 15x $2 Free Bets will be waiting – and the only twist is that up to $250 could be won!

See the New Year in, in style!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We’re coming up a New Year and we needed fireworks for the finale. These two offers are certainly cause for celebration.

“Whether you’re getting the party started with our fabulous Free Spin specials or the Blackjack bonus, there’s something for everyone. Happy New Year and we can’t wait to continue where we left off in 2022!”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:
About Juicy Stakes Casino:
Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS