Behavox Professional Services Team Wins ‘Most Innovative Technology Partnership With a Financial Institution' Award at Inaugural Canadian RegTech Awards

Behavox, which provides insights to protect enterprises and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, won a joint award with TD Securities for ‘Most Innovative Technology Partnership with a Financial Institution’ at the inaugural Canadian RegTech Awards on November 16.

Co-organized by the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association, and EY Canada, the Canadian RegTech Awards celebrates the advancement of regulatory technology solutions that help to improve financial regulatory compliance and oversight in Canada.

“Our [Professional Services] team focuses on target operating model improvements and delivering our innovative solutions on time and on budget,” said Michael Talbert, Head of Project Management at Behavox.

Lara Morgan, AVP and Product Delivery Leader at TD Securities said: "TD Securities had real world problems and Behavox delivered real-world solutions."

“The new, high-impact platform, delivered by TD Securities, in partnership with Behavox, facilitates the creation of a holistic surveillance solution. It places TD at the forefront of surveillance by integrating communications, trade, and conduct surveillance into a single platform,” said Dan Bosman VP Head of TDS Cross Asset Platform, Data & Innovation.

The Canadian RegTech Awards handed out 18 awards to companies that had proven their ability to solve significant industry problems, demonstrated considerable growth, and provided customers with improved efficiencies and cost savings.

Behavox has won a number of awards for its industry-leading technology, including a listing in Forbes’ Fintech 50 as one of the world’s most innovative fintech companies.

"It’s a privilege to work with forward-thinking organizations like TD Securities that truly care about market integrity and technological innovation," said Fahreen Kurji, Chief Customer Intelligence Officer at Behavox.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox provides AI-powered insights that protect companies and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior.

Insights are generated by analyzing communication data from email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms. By proactively monitoring these platforms using AI rather than manually reviewing content, employees are protected while maintaining their privacy.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi.

