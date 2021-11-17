Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Behavox Professional Services Team Wins ‘Most Innovative Technology Partnership With a Financial Institution' Award at Inaugural Canadian RegTech Awards

11/17/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Behavox, which provides insights to protect enterprises and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, won a joint award with TD Securities for ‘Most Innovative Technology Partnership with a Financial Institution’ at the inaugural Canadian RegTech Awards on November 16.

Co-organized by the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association, and EY Canada, the Canadian RegTech Awards celebrates the advancement of regulatory technology solutions that help to improve financial regulatory compliance and oversight in Canada.

“Our [Professional Services] team focuses on target operating model improvements and delivering our innovative solutions on time and on budget,” said Michael Talbert, Head of Project Management at Behavox.

Lara Morgan, AVP and Product Delivery Leader at TD Securities said: "TD Securities had real world problems and Behavox delivered real-world solutions."

“The new, high-impact platform, delivered by TD Securities, in partnership with Behavox, facilitates the creation of a holistic surveillance solution. It places TD at the forefront of surveillance by integrating communications, trade, and conduct surveillance into a single platform,” said Dan Bosman VP Head of TDS Cross Asset Platform, Data & Innovation.

The Canadian RegTech Awards handed out 18 awards to companies that had proven their ability to solve significant industry problems, demonstrated considerable growth, and provided customers with improved efficiencies and cost savings.

Behavox has won a number of awards for its industry-leading technology, including a listing in Forbes’ Fintech 50 as one of the world’s most innovative fintech companies.

"It’s a privilege to work with forward-thinking organizations like TD Securities that truly care about market integrity and technological innovation," said Fahreen Kurji, Chief Customer Intelligence Officer at Behavox.

Behavox's Innovative technology solves real world problems, such as voice communications being 10x more likely to harbor fraud. Discover how a leading global bank uses Behavox Voice to relieve regulatory pressure

Learn more about how the Behavox Professional Services team can help organizations implement transformative projects within just four months, by booking a demo.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox provides AI-powered insights that protect companies and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior.

Insights are generated by analyzing communication data from email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms. By proactively monitoring these platforms using AI rather than manually reviewing content, employees are protected while maintaining their privacy.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aInsight Synergy22 Partner Summit Gets Ambitious About Digital Transformation
BU
10:54aTJX Up Over 8%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
10:53aCross River Partners with Payment Approved to Evolve the Movement of Money Through a Compliant, All-In-One Solution for Businesses
BU
10:52aYellow Corporation Names New Board Member
GL
10:52aLoblaw Expects Covid-19 Related Costs Will Continue to Fall in 4Q, Higher Earnings
DJ
10:51aThinking about buying stock in Avinger, Naked Brand, Bit Brother, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Fisker?
PR
10:51aThinking about buying stock in Camber Energy, New Oriental Education, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Rockwell Medical, or IONQ Inc?
PR
10:51aPROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Plug Power, Roblox, Peloton, Visa, or Activision Blizzard?
PR
10:51aBEST BLACK FRIDAY SHINOLA DEALS (2021) : Best Early Shinola Watch Sales Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2Analysis-Will gasoline prices drop in 2022? It depends on OPEC and U.S...
3ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..
4Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..
5Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes

HOT NEWS