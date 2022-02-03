Beiersdorf Strengthens its Position on North American Market with New U.S. Headquarters and New Innovation Center

Beiersdorf, the Hamburg, Germany-based skincare company with an impressive portfolio of globally renowned brands, such as Aquaphor, Eucerin, NIVEA, La Prairie and Coppertone, has officially moved its North American headquarters from Wilton, Conn. to Stamford, Conn. Additionally, as part of its global R&D strategy, the company opened its doors on an all new Innovation Center in Florham Park, NJ.

Both new facilities represent a strong commitment to the region and will help drive growth for Beiersdorf with a strengthened position in the North American market. Already a globally recognized leader in sun protection, Beiersdorf - by establishing a new regional hub for innovation in New Jersey – will gain further local insights to help identify unmet consumer needs and further fuel innovation.

“The opening of our new headquarters in Stamford and our new Innovation Center marks an exciting new beginning for Beiersdorf North America,” said Mauricio Valdes, General Manager Beiersdorf North America. “These new hubs—positioned in fast-growing, business and science centers close to New York City—demonstrate our deep commitment and investment in North America, and will expand our capabilities, open up exciting possibilities, and be at the heart of our continued growth in this pivotal region.”

New Headquarters Offers Dynamic Work Environment

In total, 180 employees will work out of the new Stamford office at 301 Tresser Boulevard. The new space sits within a one-million square feet scenic campus, that comprises 2.5 acres of green space in the center of the city of Stamford. It is one of the largest office complexes in Connecticut, and is highly convenient—just off Interstate 95, a short walk from the Stamford train station and within driving distance of the three major airports.

Designed to optimize the experience of flexible and evolving dynamic work styles, the campus features thoughtful and modern amenities such as an indoor/outdoor dining at the Terrace Café, state-of-the-art fitness center, a meditation space, or dry-cleaning services. With its bright and airy aesthetic, the LEED-certified, open-concept office has over 250 workpoints, collaboration areas, plus natural air venting, and a panoramic view of the Long Island Sound.

Global Center of Excellence for OTC and Sun Care Products

The Stamford office is within driving distance of Beiersdorf’s newly built, state-of-the-art Innovation Center, in Florham Park, N.J. Only 35 miles west of New York City, this area of New Jersey is considered a “science hot bed,” as it is also home to other large research and development centers, and has excellent access to talent and universities, suppliers, and testing institutes. This Innovation Center is one of only two Beiersdorf regional Innovation Centers in the world; the other in Shanghai. The Innovation Center in N.J. is the first global center of excellence for over-the-counter and sun care products outside of Hamburg.

Beiersdorf’s Research & Development division sets industry-wide global standards on formulating, analyzing, and evaluating the effectiveness of skin care products, thanks to more than 900 scientists globally in the Consumer Business segment, including 45 in the new U.S. facility.

“Regional Innovation Centers are a vital part of our global R&D strategy. With this new center we significantly enhance our R&D capabilities, allowing us to accelerate innovation as well as to facilitate close collaboration with our local partners. It therefore enables us to fuse and fully leverage internal and external skin expertise in order to identify unmet consumer needs, and to develop innovative, therapeutic skin care products,” said Dr. Gitta Neufang, Corporate Senior Vice President Global R&D. Apart from the two regional Innovation Centers in China and, now, in the U.S., Beiersdorf has regional development labs in Brazil, India, Japan, and Mexico.

The new LEED-certified center in New Jersey spans about 32,000 square feet of office and laboratory space with room for expansion, and includes collaboration spaces, a consumer sensory panel focus room, and state-of-the-art GMP laboratory suites for the development of OTC products.

“The Beiersdorf Innovation Center will be our powerhouse in North America,” said Beiersdorf CEO Vincent Warnery. “The U.S. represents the world’s largest skin and sun care markets. A strong R&D presence in North America and an enhanced position in skin and sun care is vital to expanding our business in the region and fully pays into our C.A.R.E.+ strategy.”

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare and body care as well as pioneering skin research for close to 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world’s no. 1 skincare brand,* EUCERIN (dermocosmetics), LA PRAIRIE (selective cosmetics), and HANSAPLAST (adhesive bandages and wound care) are valued by millions of people around the world day after day. Other renowned brands such as LABELLO, AQUAPHOR, FLORENA, 8X4, HIDROFUGAL, GAMMON, COPPERTONE, MAESTRO, CHAUL, STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME!, and CHANTECAILLE round off the extensive portfolio. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a global leader in the manufacture of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive system solutions to industry, businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of 7,025 million euros as well as an operating result (EBIT) of 828 million euros in fiscal year 2020. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture, and the Beiersdorf purpose “Care Beyond Skin.” With its C.A.R.E.+ strategy, the company is pursuing a multiyear investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf generates clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2020.

Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com.

