Beijing accuses Australia of harassment of Chinese journalists

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Chinese government on
Wednesday accused Australia of "blatant irrational behaviour",
harassment and violation of the rights of its journalists by
searching and seizing items from the homes of four Chinese state
media reporters.
The revelation of the Australian raids in late June is the
latest barb in a deteriorating relationship between the two
major trading partners, coming just a day after two Australian
journalists flew home from China with the help of consular
officials.
The flight of the two Australian journalists, from Beijing
and Shanghai, after they were questioned by China's state
security ministry gained international attention.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Australian
officials cited a possible violation of the country's foreign
interference laws for their raids in June, but had not provided
a "reasonable explanation" for the searches.
"The Australian government's behaviour ... blatantly
violates the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese
journalists there and caused severe harm to the physical and
mental health of the journalists and their families," Zhao said
in a daily briefing. "We ask Australia to immediately stop such
blatant irrational behaviors, stop harassing and oppressing
Chinese personnel in Australia under whatever pretext."
Zhao said officials seized laptops, cellphones, and a
child's toy tablet from the homes of reporters from outlets
including state news agency Xinhua and the China News Service.
The Australian foreign office did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
A spokesman for Australia's Attorney General Christian
Porter declined to comment on "operational matters" when asked
about an earlier report on the Australian raids by Xinhua, but
added that authorities "take issues of foreign interference very
seriously." The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation
(ASIO) also declined to comment on the Xinhua report, in line
with usual practice.
Xinhua reported the Chinese journalists were told to "be
silent" about the incident, without detailing how many were
questioned or citing sources for its report.
The Chinese embassy in Canberra said it had provided
consular support to journalists, in response to a question about
the raids.
Australia has a tense diplomatic relationship with China,
which worsened this year after Beijing vowed trade reprisals and
said it was angered by Australia's call for an international
inquiry into the source of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two Australian journalists who arrived home from China
on Tuesday had sought shelter in the embassy in Beijing and the
consulate in Shanghai after police entered their homes a week
ago and told them they were barred from leaving China.
They had been questioned in the case of Cheng Lei, an
Australian journalist for Chinese state television who was
detained in China three weeks ago. Chinese officials confirmed
on Tuesday she was being held on suspicion of illegal activities
that endanger China's security.
The departure of the two reporters leaves Australian media
organisations with no correspondent in China for the first time
since the 1970s.
AFP PROBE
The Xinhua report also criticised a search of the home and
office of New South Wales state politician Shaoquett Moselmane
on June 26, alleging he was targeted for his praise of China's
achievements in fighting the coronavirus and criticising
Australia's China policy.
Documents lodged in Australia's High Court on Aug. 3 show a
staff member of Moselmane, John Zhang, is being investigated by
the Australian Federal Police for allegedly acting on behalf of
the Chinese state in "a private social media chat group" with
Moselmane.
Moselmane has said he is not a suspect in the investigation,
telling Australian Broadcasting Corp television last month that
he participated in "just a social group", including "a couple of
journalists, foreign journalists and one John Zhang".
Zhang has not been charged with any offence and his lawyers
are seeking to have the search warrants quashed, according to
the court documents.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Kirsty Needham in
