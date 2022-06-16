Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Beijing bar-linked COVID outbreak easing as official declares initial victory

06/16/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Medical workers in personal protection suits stand at a nucleic acid testing station, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) -A COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital centered on a bar is easing after the testing of millions of people and the halting of some leisure businesses, the city said on Thursday, as it declared an initial victory in its latest battle with the virus.

The flare-up emerged just days after Beijing started to lift widespread curbs that had been in place for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak in the city.

"After eight days of hard fighting and the concerted efforts of Beijing residents in the battle, the swift and decisive measures have shown their effect," Beijing city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said.

"The Heaven Supermarket bar outbreak is easing, but the possibility of hidden infections in communities still exists," Xu told a news briefing.

The outbreak is tiny by global standards, with a total of 351 cases since it started on June 9, but it has raised new questions about China's "dynamic COVID-zero" strategy that aims to eliminate transmission in communities.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Ryan Woo and Beijing Newsroom;Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aTaiwan Central Bank Raises Rates by 0.125 Percentage Points
DJ
05:26aBeijing bar-linked COVID outbreak easing as official declares initial victory
RE
05:25aRussian rouble, stocks push higher
RE
05:25aJapan hosts military symposium U.S. hopes will help contain China
RE
05:23aFrench prosecutor proposes McDonald's pay 1.245 billion euros to settle tax dispute
RE
05:16aECB WILL "RAPIDLY" ROLL OUT ANTI-FRAGMENTATION INSTRUMENT : de Guindos
RE
05:14aSwiss franc soars, stocks plunge after surprise 0.5% rate hike
RE
05:12aVP Harris to launch task force on online harassment after shootings
RE
05:03aActor Kevin Spacey appears at UK court to face sex assault charges
RE
05:03aSwiss shoppers vote to keep Migros founder's alcohol ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Boohoo : Pdf (251.38 KB)
4European car sales keep tumbling in May -ACEA
5Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..

HOT NEWS