Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Beijing city calls for less holiday travel to reduce COVID risks during Olympics

12/18/2021 | 06:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Merchandise store for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing city said on Saturday it is advising residents not to leave town during a major holiday season in early 2022, part of efforts to limit coronavirus risks while the Winter Olympics Games are being held.

China's capital is keen "to ensure zero local infection, the successful hosting of the Winter Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympic Games, and that the public have joyful, peaceful and tranquil holidays," it said in a statement.

In addition to encouraging people not to take unnecessary trips outside the city, it will also call for some gatherings to be held online, according to the statement.

The northern Hebei province that will co-host the Games with Beijing as well as several other cities have issued similar advisories.

Wu Shiping, an official at China State Railway Group, told a briefing on Saturday he expects a "relatively huge" increase in the number of train passengers during the 40-day travel season for the Lunar New Year holiday compared to 2021 levels which will challenge COVID-19 prevention work.

In pre-pandemic times, the travel period was often described as the world's biggest annual migration, with hundreds of millions of China's migrant workers returning to home towns.

Liang Wannian, an official at the National Health Commission, said there shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all rule across China and local governments should balance the need for people to reunite with their families with COVID-19 control.

But Beijing city as well as regions with higher virus risks such as those with border cities and ports should have stricter rules, he said. Higher risk groups such as the elderly should also avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings, Liang added.

China's recent COVID-19 cases count is low compared with many countries, with daily cases trending at less than a hundred locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aBeijing city calls for less holiday travel to reduce COVID risks during Olympics
RE
06:14aPatients praise 'tender-hearted' doctor after fatal Japan clinic blaze
RE
06:11aTaiwan pork, LNG referendums fail on low turnout
RE
06:08aSackler ruling could delay Purdue's payment of billions by years
RE
05:57aPhilippines' feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31
RE
05:33aOmicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread - WHO
RE
05:25aFitch downgrades Sri Lanka to 'CC' on higher debt default risk
RE
05:00aMourners gather at site of fatal Japan clinic blaze
RE
04:50aBANCA D'ITALIA : The volume 'Andrea Generale. A Bibliography of His Writings' is now online
PU
04:17aCricket-England middle order caves in after Root-Malan resistance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
3Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..
4Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docu..
5Cricket-England middle order caves in after Root-Malan resistance

HOT NEWS