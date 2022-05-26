Log in
Beijing city reports 1,670 COVID cases since April 22 -official

05/26/2022 | 04:43am EDT
COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing has registered 1,670 new COVID-19 infections since April 22 as of 3 pm local time Thursday, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

A total of 28 new infections were found during the 24 hours ending 3 pm local time Thursday, a Reuters calculation based on official numbers showed.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
