Beijing city reports one new community COVID case in 15 hours to 3 pm Thursday

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infection in community screening in the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday, a disease control official said.

The city also reported another four new cases among those who had already been quarantined, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

Beijing has had 1,785 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.

(The story corrects headline to show the one case was announced during 15 hours ending 3 pm Thursday, not in last day)

