Beijing eyes 'green' Olympics amid smog risks

12/26/2021 | 11:21pm EST
China is preparing to hold what it says will be the first-ever carbon neutral Winter Olympic Games in February.

But concerns over air quality loom over the host city Beijing.

Authorities have warned that winter smog risks there remained 'severe.'

All 26 Olympic venues are spread out between the capital city and the surrounding Hebei province - collectively, a region dominated by heavy industry. However, Hebei has vowed to "transform and upgrade" its industrial economy.

Since being chosen as the host back in 2015, China has planted thousands of hectares of trees in Beijing and the Hebei province, built sprawling wind and solar farms, and relocated hundreds of enterprises.

During a government-organised tour this week officials said that all the venues would be fully powered by renewable energy.

Authorities denied, however, rumours that heavy polluting industries in the area would be shuttered ahead of the Games.

Environmental group Greenpeace has said that without more data it would be hard to evaluate whether China can meet its 'carbon neutral' goal.


