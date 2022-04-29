Log in
Beijing in Discussion With U.S. Regulators to Allow On-Site Audit Checks, Bloomberg Reports

04/29/2022 | 02:11am EDT
--Beijing is in discussions with American regulators to allow on-site audit inspections of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, signaling progress in keeping U.S. stock markets open to issuers from China, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Both countries' regulators are negotiating ways to let inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board visit China in order to scrutinize auditing procedures and access the reports of the majority of 261 U.S.-listed firms, but a conclusive agreement hasn't been reached yet, according to the report.


Full story: https://bloom.bg/36Yzy6p


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 0210ET

