Beijing launches probe into bar blamed for capital's COVID surge

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Authorities in Beijing have
launched an investigation into a 24-hour bar they believe to be
at the centre of a cluster of more than 250 COVID-19 cases in
China's capital since last week, domestic media said on Tuesday.
A team of local government officials will work to
investigate and deal with the Heaven Supermarket Bar "quickly,
strictly and seriously", the state-backed Beijing Daily said.
All the city's bars, nightclubs, karaoke venues, internet
cafes and other places of entertainment are being inspected, the
paper said, with those in underground spaces being shut as
epidemic prevention work is "tightened".
The paper has repeatedly pointed the finger at an
individual, dubbed Patient No. 1,991, for triggering the
flare-up. Careless behaviour has turned the individual into the
"propagator" of the outbreak, the paper said on Tuesday.
Authorities in the city of 22 million say the individual did
not take any COVID-19 test between May 26 and June 8, despite
visiting a number of restaurants, bars and crowded places during
the period.
The patient developed a fever by the evening of June 8, two
days after a visit to the 24-hour bar at the centre of the
current cluster.
Despite the fever, the individual returned to the bar in the
small hours of June 9, the day on which a handful of other bar
patrons were found to have become infected.
Authorities are under pressure as the outbreak linked to the
bar has left millions facing mandatory testing and thousands
under targeted lockdowns. It comes just days after the city
ended a partial lockdown that had run for more than a month.
News of the investigation came a day after state media
reported Vice Premier Sun Chunlan visited the bar and said it
was necessary to strengthen COVID prevention and control of key
places.
People infected in the outbreak live or work in 14 of the
capital's 16 districts, authorities have said.
Drinking and dining in most establishments in the city only
resumed on June 6, after more than a month of measures such as
exhortations to work from home, along with closures of malls and
stretches of the transport system.
Chaoyang, the city's largest district in which the bar is
located, began a three-day mass testing campaign on Monday for
its roughly 3.5 million residents.
About 10,000 close contacts of the bar's patrons have been
identified, and their residential buildings put under lockdown.
