  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Beijing reports 316 new local COVID cases, enforces inbound travel rules

11/21/2022 | 05:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A pandemic prevention worker records personal details of people as they line up to get a swab test at a testing booth as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing

(Reuters) - Beijing city reports 316 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. on Monday, a city official said during a briefing.

China's capital city is facing its most complex and severe COVID control situation since the start of the pandemic, Liu Xiaofeng, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

People travelling into Beijing will be required to do daily tests in the first three days of their stay, and wait for the results before being allowed to leave their homes or accommodation, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told the same briefing.

The new rules will be enforced from Tuesday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Liz Lee; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
