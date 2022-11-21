Beijing reports 316 new local COVID cases, enforces inbound travel rules

China's capital city is facing its most complex and severe COVID control situation since the start of the pandemic, Liu Xiaofeng, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

People travelling into Beijing will be required to do daily tests in the first three days of their stay, and wait for the results before being allowed to leave their homes or accommodation, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told the same briefing.

The new rules will be enforced from Tuesday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Liz Lee; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)