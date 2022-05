The most populous district, Chaoyang, accounted for 143 of the infections, including 20 of the 55 cases detected in the city in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, the official told a news conference.

Beijing has designated seven areas as high risk and 28 as medium risk, the official said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Jing Xu; Editing by William Mallard)