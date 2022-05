"I feel these restrictions are excessive, they make people agitated, they can't bear it," she added.

Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak now in its 10th day, has not gone into a lock down.

But on Sunday the capital tightened social distancing rules and launched a new round of mass testing in its worst-hit district.

The city of 22 million has in the past week conducted mass testing in most of its 16 districts, suspended all entertainment venues and banned restaurant dining.