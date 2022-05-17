Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Beijing's retail, industry upended by COVID restrictions

05/17/2022 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People stand under a giant screen showing sales promotion during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, ahead of the holiday at a shopping area in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The economy of China's capital Beijing took a hit in April as authorities wrestled with a new COVID outbreak, telling residents to avoid going out or work from home and halting many businesses.

Retail sales in the city of nearly 22 million people, a key gauge of consumption, shrank 16.05% in April from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on January-April data released by the city's statistics bureau on Tuesday, outpacing the nation's 11.1% contraction.

Industrial output fell 3.3% in the first four months compared with a 7.2% growth in the first quarter, the biggest cumulative drop since July 2020. The city's statistics bureau did not publish data for April or offer comparative figures.

Property sales in Beijing nosedived by 25.83% last month, further pummelling an already struggling sector, despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving what has traditionally been a key pillar of China's economy.

Fixed-asset investment grew 8.9% in the first four months, slower than the 10.3% gain in January-March.

Beijing has chalked up more than 1,000 COVID cases since April 22. While the caseload is small by global standards, the government's firm line on stamping out infections as quickly as they emerge has led to the closure of malls, gyms and schools. Part of the city's public transport has also been halted.

On Sunday, city authorities extended guidance to work from home in four districts, including the largest, Chaoyang.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aBritain to set out new steps to tackle post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade
RE
05:02aIn Buffalo, Biden to meet victims' families after white supremacist shooting
RE
05:01aChina Southern says delivery timetable for Boeing 737 MAX jets not confirmed
RE
05:00aDollar rally pauses, rivals seek tentative recovery
RE
05:00aStocks rise on hopes China will ease tech crackdown
RE
05:00aU.S. Treasury's Yellen and trade czar Tai at odds over China tariffs
RE
04:57aJapan to allow limited tour groups from May as step to full re-opening
RE
04:56aEthiopia, World Bank agree $300 million grant for reconstruction
RE
04:55aCeo of spain's caixabank says we are not considering any m&a tra…
RE
04:53aTight Labor Market Supports Back-to-Back UK Rate Rises
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Marketmind: Apocalypse now?
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to mo..

HOT NEWS