STORY: :: Armed Forces of the Philippines

:: June 17, 2024

This video released by the Philippines shows Chinese Coast Guard vessels ramming rigid hull inflatable boats of the Philippine Navy in the South China Sea.

The military says a navy sailor suffered a serious injury as a result, during a resupply mission on Monday.

It called the incident an "intentional high-speed ramming."

On Wednesday the Philippine foreign ministry denounced the moves as "illegal and aggressive" - while urging China to avoid actions that endanger sailors and vessels in the disputed waters.

Philippine military officials said China's Coast Guard personnel were carrying knives and spears, looted firearms and "deliberately punctured" Philippine boats involved in the mission to resupply its troops stationed on the Second Thomas Shoal.

China's Coast Guard disputed the statement.

It says the Philippine vessel deliberately and dangerously approached a Chinese ship, forcing it to take control measures.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said the measures were aimed at stopping illegal fishing and that no direct measures were taken against Philippine personnel.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the Second Thomas Shoal.

An international tribunal dismissed China's expansive claims in 2016, but the country has repeatedly said Philippine vessels illegally intrude into the waters around disputed shoals.