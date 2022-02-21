Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Beijing sanctions Lockheed, Raytheon again over Taiwan arms sales

02/21/2022 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has placed Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan, the government said on Monday, at least the third time it has announced punishments against the U.S. companies.

The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100-million Feb. 7 arms sale that "undermined China's security interests, seriously undermined China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Beijing views the self-ruled island of Taiwan as a breakaway province that must accept Chinese sovereignty and has never renounced the use of force to achieve that goal.

"In accordance with the relevant stipulations in China's anti-foreign sanctions law, the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures on the infringing acts of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin," Wang said.

"Both are military enterprises that have long participated in U.S. arm sales to China's Taiwan region."

No further details were given on the nature of the sanctions.

This is the first time the companies have faced sanctions under China's new anti-foreign sanctions law drawn up last year in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies.

On at least two previous occasions China has announced sanctions against Lockheed and Raytheon, in 2019 and 2020, though Beijing has not explained what those sanctions entailed or how they were enforced.

The United States does not sell weapons to China.

However, the United States is bound by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and U.S. weapons sales always attract China's anger.

China has over the past two years stepped up its military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan, whose government says it wants peace but will defend the island if attacked.

China regularly says Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in its ties with Washington, which are also strained over trade and human rights disputes.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Emily Chow in Beijing and Ben Blanchard in TaipeiEditing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.59% 386.46 Delayed Quote.8.74%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.55% 740.113 Real-time Quote.0.27%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.05% 93.37 Delayed Quote.8.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aEU must act to avoid Bosnia 'falling apart', Borrell says
RE
04:50aLNG trade grew 6% in 2021 amid gas price volatility, says Shell
RE
04:49aU.S. former top diplomat Pompeo, sanctioned by China, to visit Taiwan
RE
04:49aU.S. former top diplomat Pompeo, sanctioned by China, to visit Taiwan
RE
04:47aNew kuwait airways deal with airbus is worth about $3 billion -…
RE
04:47aKuwait Airways signs $6 billion deal with Airbus for 31 new planes -Sky News Arabia
RE
04:46aKuwait airways replaces a previous order from airbus for 28 airc…
RE
04:43aS.Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake
RE
04:42aUniper slashes dividend on Ukraine crisis, market volatility
RE
04:40aSri Lanka seeks $35 million to pay for urgent diesel imports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St futures, euro rally on Biden-Putin summit hopes
2Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
3Nokia announces new Software-as-a-Service services in analytics, securi..
4SoftBank Group results preview withdrawn
5Giant client data leak puts fresh pressure on Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS