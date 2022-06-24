Beijing says will reopen primary, secondary schools as COVID cases recede

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Beijing's education commission
said on Saturday all primary and secondary school students in
the capital can to return to in-person classes from Monday, as
COVID-19 cases have receded in recent days.
Kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from July 4, the
commission added.
Beijing shut its schools in early May and asked students to
move to online learning amid a spike in locally transmitted
COVID cases. Senior year students at middle and high schools
were allowed to return to classrooms from June 2.
The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said separately that
sports activities for the young can resume at non-school
locations on June 27 in areas where no community cases have been
reported for seven consecutive days, with the exception of
basement venues, which will remain shut.
Participation should be limited to 75% of normal capacity
and participants should show a negative COVID test taken within
the last 72 hours, it also said.
Beijing was among several cities in China that implemented
curbs to stop of the spread of the Omicron wave during March to
May. The efforts have brought cases down but have taken a heavy
toll on the country's economy.
Shanghai, which endured a two-month lockdown that was lifted
on June 1, on Saturday reported no new local cases - both
symptomatic and asymptomatic - for the first time since Feb. 23.
Shanghai is continuing to conduct mass PCR testing for its
25 million residents every weekend until the end of July and
dining indoors remains banned in most of the city.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)