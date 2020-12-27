Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capital

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Beijing has tightened COVID-19
curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday
period could cause cases to spike in the capital, as it reported
locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday.
A meeting led by the capital's Communist party boss, Cai Qi,
urged all districts in Beijing to enter an "emergency" mode,
sealing off residential compounds and villages where infections
are found.
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one
asymptomatic case on Sunday, a patient who made two business
trips to Beijing this month.
Shunyi district, where all Beijing's recent coronavirus
cases have been reported, has declared a wartime mode and
testing for all its 800,000 people. All the cases reported on
Saturday were close contacts of previous cases.
Two villages in Shunyi have been sealed off as a result.
Chaoyang district, which neighbours Shunyi, has finished
testing 234,413 people in three neighbourhoods, with none
testing positive. People who have not received their test
results are not allowed to go out, the district government said.
Some residential compounds in Tongzhou have reimposed
temperature checks upon entry and the number of entrances have
been reduced, according to local media reports.
China has largely brought the coronavirus under control but
sporadic cases are resurfacing in a small number of cities.
Authorities plan to vaccinate 50 million people in high-risk
groups before the week-long Lunar New Year holidays from Feb.
11, said state media Global Times.
Beijing has asked its civil servants to stay in the city
from Jan. 1 until the holiday and asked the public to avoid
unnecessary travel during the period.
Public venues such as theme parks and churches have scaled
back operating hours. Some Catholic churches in Beijing,
including Wangfujing's Catholic Church, have stopped admitting
churchgoers and halted group activities, the archdiocese of
Beijing said on its website.
Commercial performances have been banned from Jan. 1 until
the holiday.
