Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over COVID

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - Beijing on Saturday
said it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume
in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory
over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for
the first time in two months.
The two major cities were among several places in China that
implemented curbs to stop the spread of the Omicron wave during
March to May, with Shanghai imposing a two month-long city-wide
lockdown that lifted on June 1.
The efforts, part of China's adherence to a zero-COVID
policy that aims to eradicate all outbreaks, have brought case
numbers down but many of the heavy-handed measures have fuelled
anger and even rare protests and taken a heavy toll on the
economy.
Beijing shut its schools in early May and asked students to
move to online learning amid a spike in locally transmitted
COVID cases. Senior year students at middle and high schools
were allowed to return to classrooms from June 2.
On Saturday, with case numbers trending lower in recent
days, the capital's education commission said all primary and
secondary school students in the capital can return to in-person
classes from Monday. Kindergartens will be allowed to reopen
from July 4.
The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said separately that
sports activities for the young can resume at non-school
locations on June 27 in areas where no community cases have been
reported for seven consecutive days, with the exception of
basement venues, which will remain shut.
The Universal Beijing Resort, which had been closed for
nearly two months, reopened on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Shanghai reported no new local cases - both
symptomatic and asymptomatic - for June 24, the first time the
Chinese economic hub had done so since Feb. 23.
Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang said at the opening
at the city's party congress on Saturday that authorities had
"won the war to defend Shanghai" against COVID by implementing
the instructions of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that
Beijing's epidemic prevention decisions were "completely
correct".
The city, however, remains on edge. Most students have not
been allowed to resume in-person classes and dining indoors is
still banned. It also plans to continue conducting mass PCR
testing for its 25 million residents every weekend until the end
of July.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
and Sam Holmes)