BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing has plans to support the use of self-driving cars in online ride-hailing services, the official Beijing Daily reported on Monday, citing municipal draft rules for autonomous vehicles.

The draft rules that seek public comment through July 29 are intended to provide a clear, transparent and predictable institutional framework for some autonomous vehicles.

Beijing took the lead in building the country's first high-level autonomous driving demonstration zone in September 2020.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)