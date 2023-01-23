Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Beirut blast investigator resumes work after more than a year - Lebanese media and source

01/23/2023 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Families of the victims of the 2020 Beirut port explosion gather during a protest near the parliament building, in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut port explosion has resumed his work after the probe was frozen for more than one year, Lebanese media reported and a judicial source said on Monday.

The investigation into the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered Beirut has been derailed by political resistance from ruling factions and legal challenges against the lead investigator Judge Tarek Bitar.

The judicial source told Reuters Bitar had resumed his work based on a legal study that challenged the basis upon which it was frozen. It was not immediately clear who had prepared the study.

The probe was thrown into complete paralysis in early 2022 due to the retirement of judges from a court that must rule on several complaints against Bitar, submitted by officials he has sought to question, before he can continue.

The explosion, one of the most powerful non-nuclear blasts on record, was caused by hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unloaded at the port in 2013.

Bitar has sought to question senior politicians, including members of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's Amal Movement, Hassan Diab - prime minister at the time of the blast - and top security official Major-General Abbas Ibrahim.

All of them, including former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter, have denied wrongdoing and said Bitar does not have the power to quiz them, arguing they have immunity.

The powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah, several of whose allies are among those Bitar wants to question, has also opposed him.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Timour Azhari and Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle and Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
07:57aU.S. FDA proposes to simplify COVID vaccine strategy
RE
07:49aBeirut blast investigator resumes work after more than a year - Lebanese media and source
RE
07:46aInsurer ASR to consider sale of bank acquired in Aegon deal, source says
RE
07:45aBBC chairman: No conflict in helping secure loan for Boris Johnson
RE
07:40aBritain sanctions Iranian figures over human rights violations
RE
07:38aTop hedge funds earned sharply less for clients in 2022, LCH data shows
RE
07:36aUK sanctions Iranian officials for 'brutal repression' of its people
RE
07:35aZelenskiy ally threatens jailings after high-profile corruption claims
RE
07:34aCentral bank policymaker quits to fight Israel's judicial overhaul
RE
07:31aLuxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
2Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
3Spotify Layoffs Expected as Early as This Week, Bloomberg Reports
4Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Close Brothers, Skyworks, V..
5NOKIA : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS