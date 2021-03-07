Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beitel Group : and TSG Acquired 720 Units in Chicago MSA

03/07/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beitel Group and TSG, both NY-based single-family offices, have acquired 720 units in Chicago MSA for a purchase price of $110 Million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210306005001/en/

Beitel Group and TSG acquired 720 units in Chicago MSA (Photo: Business Wire)

Beitel Group and TSG acquired 720 units in Chicago MSA (Photo: Business Wire)

The target is to achieve an increased rent premium by upgrading and enhancing the property. The amenities will include a new business center, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, and leasing office.

Furthermore, the exterior and interior of the units will be upgraded too. This will include redoing the roofs, sidings, and windows as well as new appliances, resurfaced counters, new cabinets doors, faux wood flooring, and upgraded lighting.

Beitel Group

A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 10,000+ units.

TSG

A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare & senior housing properties nationwide.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : I #ChooseToChallenge
PU
02:01aBEITEL GROUP  : and TSG Acquired 720 Units in Chicago MSA
BU
01:06aChina February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
RE
12:35aFACTSET RESEARCH  : Second-Highest Increase in S&P 500 EPS Estimates Since 2002 for Q1
PU
12:29aLLOYDS BANKING  : Shining a light on female excellence
PU
12:29aLLOYDS BANKING  : Has lockdown made the pensions gender gap worse?
PU
12:29aChina's Foreign-Exchange Reserves Down for Second Straight Month
DJ
03/06FD7 VENTURES  : Invests in BitcoinBlack, Canada's First Bitcoin Credit Card
BU
03/06China's Jan-Feb soybean imports in 2021 fall slightly on cargo delay
RE
03/06NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book COVID-19 vaccinations in coming week
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : 'A SIDE OF SHARES': Deliveroo to offer 50 million pounds of stock to customers
3SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : I #ChooseToChallenge
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING : Shining a light on female excellence
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book COVID-19 vaccinations in coming week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ