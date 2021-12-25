Belarus Education Modernization Project - P148181

The development objectives of Education Modernization Project are to: (i) improve access to quality learning environment in selected general secondary schools; and (ii) strengthen student assessment and education management information systems of Belarus. This project requires additional financing that will help to cover the costs associated with the scale-up of some activities initiated under the original loan, as well as the addition of a few new...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 06:36:04 UTC.