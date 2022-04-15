Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Belarus bans EU-registered trucks from entering country

04/15/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - Belarus on Friday announced a ban on trucks registered in the European Union from entering its territory, Interfax news agency quoted the transport ministry as saying.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)


