Bialiatski, a pro-democracy activist, has said he is being persecuted for political reasons.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Belarus on Friday sentenced 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Bialiatski, a pro-democracy activist, has said he is being persecuted for political reasons.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Nikkei hits near 3-month high after Wall Street gains; Fast Retailing jumps