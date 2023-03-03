Belarus court sentences Nobel Peace Prize winner to 10 years in prison -TASS

Today at 04:12 am Share

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Belarus on Friday sentenced 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Bialiatski, a pro-democracy activist, has said he is being persecuted for political reasons. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)