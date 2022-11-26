Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Belarus foreign minister Makei dies - Belta

11/26/2022 | 08:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in Tehran

(Reuters) - Belarus foreign minister Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64, the state news agency Belta reported on Saturday.

Makei had held his post since 2012.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


