Belarus to export gasoline cargo via Russian port amid dispute with EU, sources say

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to ship at least
one cargo of gasoline via Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga in
October, four industry sources said, turning to a route it last
used almost three years ago and avoiding ports in European Union
states.
The move follows a mounting dispute with the EU. European
foreign ministers agreed this week to impose sanctions on
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other officials
over an Aug. 9 election the West says was rigged.
Belarusian Oil Company will ship 37,000 tonnes of gasoline
from its Mozyr refinery via Ust-Luga port in October, the
sources said, adding that trading firm Vitol was the buyer.
"This shipment is a test one," one trader said, adding it
was not clear if more Belarusian cargoes would follow.
It will be first shipment sent via the Russian port since
January 2018.
Vitol declined to comment. Belarusian Oil Company and
Ust-Luga terminal operator JSC Portenergo did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Belarus usually exports gasoline from its Mozyr and
Novopolotsk refineries via the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda and
Ventspils in Latvia, both in EU states on the Baltic. Some motor
fuel is also supplied to Ukraine, which borders EU nations.
The Belarus president, who has faced weeks of unrest and
protests, threatened in August to divert oil products to Russian
ports if EU sanctions were imposed and to stop EU states using
his country as a transit route to Russia.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last month that
Belarus might redirect 4 million to 6 million tonnes of oil
products through Russian ports.
Belarus and Russia have in past years talked of diverting
Belarusian oil products through Russian ports, although this has
not previously translated into any long-term shift.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in 2017 Belarusian
products produced from Russian oil should be exported through
Russian ports.
Belarusia's Belneftekhim said in December 2017 it had signed
a contract to export 72,000 tonnes of products via Russian ports
but only one 37,000-tonne cargo took that route, traders said.
(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Writing by Olga Yagova;
Editing by Edmund Blair)