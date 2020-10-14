Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Belarus to export gasoline cargo via Russian port amid dispute with EU, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 07:35am EDT

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to ship at least one cargo of gasoline via Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga in October, four industry sources said, turning to a route it last used almost three years ago and avoiding ports in European Union states.

The move follows a mounting dispute with the EU. European foreign ministers agreed this week to impose sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other officials over an Aug. 9 election the West says was rigged.

Belarusian Oil Company will ship 37,000 tonnes of gasoline from its Mozyr refinery via Ust-Luga port in October, the sources said, adding that trading firm Vitol was the buyer.

"This shipment is a test one," one trader said, adding it was not clear if more Belarusian cargoes would follow.

It will be first shipment sent via the Russian port since January 2018.

Vitol declined to comment. Belarusian Oil Company and Ust-Luga terminal operator JSC Portenergo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Belarus usually exports gasoline from its Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries via the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda and Ventspils in Latvia, both in EU states on the Baltic. Some motor fuel is also supplied to Ukraine, which borders EU nations.

The Belarus president, who has faced weeks of unrest and protests, threatened in August to divert oil products to Russian ports if EU sanctions were imposed and to stop EU states using his country as a transit route to Russia.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last month that Belarus might redirect 4 million to 6 million tonnes of oil products through Russian ports.

Belarus and Russia have in past years talked of diverting Belarusian oil products through Russian ports, although this has not previously translated into any long-term shift.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in 2017 Belarusian products produced from Russian oil should be exported through Russian ports.

Belarusia's Belneftekhim said in December 2017 it had signed a contract to export 72,000 tonnes of products via Russian ports but only one 37,000-tonne cargo took that route, traders said.

(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Writing by Olga Yagova; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 42.29 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.56% 77.481 Delayed Quote.23.90%
WTI -0.29% 40 Delayed Quote.-34.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aIndia allows UAE's ADNOC to export oil from strategic reserve
RE
08:00aSwiss name new chief negotiator for stalled EU treaty
RE
08:00aIMF sees debt soaring but stabilizing at 100% of GDP--if pandemic eases, growth resumes
RE
08:00aSwiss government names livia leu, now ambassador to france, as new chief negotiator for talks with european union
RE
07:59aEU and Britain to keep talking past Johnson's Brexit deadline
RE
07:59aEUROPE : European shares dip on second wave fears
RE
07:57aEuropean shares dip on second wave fears
RE
07:55aUNIGOLD : Intersects 8.0 Meters Averaging 16.48 g/t Au at Target C, Candelones Extension Deposit
PU
07:55aChina's average life expectancy reaches 77.3 years
PU
07:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's newly added social financing grows in September
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASOS PLC : ASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : Q3 2020 October 14, 2020
4In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
5HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group