Belarus to lose 30% of exports to Western sanctions in 2022 - BelTA

May 25 (Reuters) - Belarusian exports are expected to slump
by 30% in 2022, and export revenue to decline by up to $14
billion due to Western sanctions against Minsk, state news
agency BelTA quoted First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov
as saying on Wednesday.
Belarus and Russia were hit by sanctions after Moscow sent
tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 from Russian
and Belarusian territory. Minsk was also heavily sanctioned last
year after the interception of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of
a dissident journalist onboard.
Snopkov said that Western sanctions directly affected 20% of
the Belarusian economy, resulting in a 2.3% shortfall in its
gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter.
"The final plan of the West is to strike at the living
standards of our people, cause discontent and, social tension by
weakening the potential of key industries and sectors of the
economy," BelTA quoted Snopkov as saying.
The West introduced sanctions against key sectors of the
Belarusian economy, including potash exports. Belarus is the
world's third-largest producer of the crop nutrient after Canada
and Russia.
Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said in mid-May
that the sanctions imposed on Belarus had blocked $16-$18
billion worth of its annual exports to the West.
Snopkov said Belarus hopes to partially compensate for its
economic losses by boosting exports to Russia by 40%.
Belarus' 2021 exports to the European Union and Ukraine
totalled $9.5 billion and $5.4 billion, respectively.
