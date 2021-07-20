Log in
Belcampo Farms : Launches Meat Subscription Boxes

07/20/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Subscribe and Save on a Variety of Curated Boxes with Crowd-Favorite Certified Organic, Certified Humane® 100% Grass-Fed Meats

Belcampo Farms, a climate positive meat company and champion of regenerative farming practices, has released three new subscription boxes, making it easier than ever to have your favorite cuts delivered to your doorstep. Available exclusively online at Belcampo.com, the Everyday Beef Box, Everyday Chicken Box and Meal Prep Box are filled with the brand’s most popular Certified Organic, Certified Humane®, grass-fed and finished, and pasture raised meats. Belcampo subscriptions eliminate last-minute trips to the store and keep your favorite healthy and delicious weekly protein staples on-hand – with convenient, automatic delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005462/en/

Belcampo's new Everyday Beef Box subscription. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each of Belcampo’s new subscription boxes are curated with crowd-pleasing cuts of beef and poultry, and ready-to-eat options that are perfect for a variety of meals and lifestyles. Just select your box and choose a frequency of 1-, 2-, 3-, or 4-week delivery. All subscriptions come with a savings of 10% off every order and free shipping, with the flexibility to change, skip, or cancel your subscription at any time. Additional details include:

  • Everyday Beef Box (MSRP: $121.91, List Price: $109.72, 8 lbs.) – includes 2 Keto Meat Ball Packs, 2 lbs. Organic Ground Beef, 1 Organic Strip Steak, 2 Organic Beef Stew and Kebab Meat packs, and 2 Organic Shasta Steaks
  • Everyday Chicken Box (MSRP: $150.91, List Price: $135.82, 11 lbs.) – includes 2 Organic Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast packs, 2 Organic Chicken Thigh packs, 2 Organic Chicken Wing packs, 1 Organic Whole Chicken, 2 Organic Chicken Drumstick packs
  • Meal Prep Box (MSRP: $109.91, List Price $89.03, 7.1 lbs.) – includes 2 Organic Chicken Boneless Skinless Breast packs, 1 Organic Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast pack, 2 lbs. Organic Ground Beef packs, 2 Organic Shasta Steaks, 2 Beef Carnitas packs

“Since launching our mail order delivery last year, we’ve received overwhelming requests from our customers to offer a subscription service so they can get their favorite Belcampo meats delivered automatically, right to their doorstep,” said Garry Embleton, CEO of Belcampo. “We’re thrilled to officially launch this service and have plans to offer even more customization in the future. Our new subscriptions are the perfect way for families and busy professionals to ensure they will always have their favorite Belcampo meats on hand for all their favorite meals and recipes throughout the week.”

All Belcampo subscription boxes and mail order meats are shipped frozen with dry ice, in eco-friendly insulated packaging to ensure that the product you receive is fresh and environmentally friendly. Both the box and liners are also curbside recyclable.

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the well-being of people, the planet, and animals by building a supply chain to produce healthy meat products. Belcampo raises livestock on its own Certified Organic California farms as well as through a network of farm partners and suppliers that address Belcampo’s stringent requirements for organic, humane handling, grass-fed and finished and more.

To learn more about Belcampo’s Subscription Boxes, please visit www.belcampo.com/pages/subscriptions. The same meats in each of Belcampo’s Subscription Boxes are also available individually as a one-time purchase online at https://belcampo.com/ with nationwide shipping. For more information about Belcampo and its environmental impact, please visit https://belcampo.com/pages/about-us.

About Belcampo

Belcampo Farms is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the wellbeing of people, the planet, and animals. Co-founded and established by sustainable food leader, Anya Fernald, in Northern California in 2012, Belcampo raises livestock and practices regenerative agriculture on its own California farms. Its supply chain has grown to include a network of suppliers that share the brand’s values, practices, and third-party certifications for organic, humane handling, grass-fed and finished and more.

In 2020, Belcampo’s carbon sequestration (removal of CO2 from the atmosphere) from its regenerative farming and grazing practices exceeded the carbon emissions produced in its operations and supply chain (as calculated per The GHG Protocol Corporate Standard). Belcampo Farms beef, poultry, pork, and lamb products are available online, in select retailers, and in its restaurants and butcher shops. For more information, visit www.belcampo.com or connect on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.


