Belcampo : Meat Co. Launches New Ready-to-Eat Organic Carnitas and Organic Meatballs

10/26/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, just launched two new ready-to-eat items – Organic Carnitas and Organic Meatballs. Inspired by the brand’s popular restaurant menu items, the new products are a uniquely convenient way for anyone to access delicious, high-quality, pasture-raised meat in a fully cooked format to make meal prep and weeknight dinners a breeze.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005159/en/

Belcampo Organic Carnitas & Organic Meatballs (Photo: Business Wire)

“Although it’s becoming easier to find better-for-you and sustainable options in many areas of the grocery store, prepared meats still offer fewer options,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder of Belcampo. “I am proud of the nutritional panel on these products – few ingredients, high protein, little to no net carbs – and that they are all made from regeneratively-farmed high-quality beef from our California ranches. Belcampo Organic Carnitas and Organic Meatballs are game changers because they can just be heated and eaten as is or mixed with any of your favorite sauces or toppings to make into an entrée - they’re perfect for how we eat and cook today.”

Belcampo Organic Carnitas and Organic Meatballs are made with grass-fed and -finished, USDA Certified Organic, and Certified Humane, beef raised with climate-positive, regenerative farming methods. Both new items are fully cooked to perfection so they can easily be added to favorite meals, such as tacos, pasta, sandwiches, salads and more. With minimal ingredients and no added sugar, these dairy-free and gluten-free offerings are ideal for keto and paleo dieters as well as anybody just looking for a tasty meat option. Additional details include:

  • Belcampo Organic Carnitas (SRP: $8.99) – 20g of protein and 0g of net carbs; seasoned with cilantro, vinegar, sea salt, paprika, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, and oregano; an excellent choice for a zesty taco, salad or sandwich.
  • Belcampo Organic Meatballs (SRP: $8.99) – 17g of protein and 1g of total carbs per serving with six meatballs per package; flavored with onion, olive oil, sea salt, garlic puree, parsley, vinegar, and black pepper; simply eat alone or in your favorite pasta or meatball sub.

Belcampo is on a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the well-being of people, the planet, and animals by building a supply chain that produces meat with Certified Humane, regenerative, and climate-positive farming practices resulting in healthier meat products. Belcampo’s animals are raised on its own USDA Certified Organic farms in California (on 25,000 acres of pristine farmland) using Certified Humane and regenerative farming techniques, and from the farmers in its partner farm program. The animals are processed onsite at its own USDA-inspected, Certified Humane processing facility that integrates a strict coding system that allows full traceability from animal birth to butchery to your plate.

Belcampo’s new ready-to-eat offerings and full product portfolio are available to purchase online at www.belcampo.com/shop with nationwide shipping. For more information about Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com. For retail and sales information or to place a wholesale order, please contact senior vice president of sales Heather Cooper at hc@belcampo.com.

About Belcampo

Belcampo is the pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, with a mission to revolutionize the meat industry for the wellbeing of people, the planet, and animals. Available online through Belcampo’s direct-to-consumer website with shipping nationwide, and in select grocery stores, all of Belcampo’s meats, including both popular and untraditional cuts, are harvested from grass-fed and -finished herds, and pasture-raised flocks of heritage-breed hogs, sheep, cattle, and poultry. Every animal is processed at the company’s multi-species Certified Humane and USDA Certified butchery located in Yreka, Calif. Belcampo products are available online, in select retailers, and in its restaurants and butcher shops. For more information, visit www.belcampo.com or connect on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

© Business Wire 2020

