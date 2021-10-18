Belgard :® Features Design and Product Modularity with Belgard : Rooms at Hardscape North America

Outdoor Living Company Announces Renewed Focus on Efficiency for Contractors with Product Design

Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, will share its newest outdoor design program, Belgard Rooms, at Hardscape North America, taking place October 20 – 22, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Belgard Rooms launched earlier this year, delivering templated outdoor design plans for contractors and consumers alike. The interactive experience allows homeowners and contractors to effortlessly pair the style of their home with hardscaping products that match and complement the exterior of the home.

“Belgard Rooms offers a new approach to outdoor living, focusing on templated designs and how shape, color, and texture work together, to make the design process easier,” says Joe Raboine, Director of Residential Hardscapes, Belgard. “Simplicity and efficiency are the drivers behind Belgard Rooms. Once a client has narrowed down their Rooms selections, not only will the contractor understand their style and budget better, but the contractor can choose to flip that content to our Belgard Design Studio to have a semi-custom plan made tailored to that content.”

With the increased popularity and demand for outdoor living products, Belgard is focused on simplicity, efficiency and modularity for its products and services – all designed to support the contractor and make them more efficient, which in turn, helps them grow their business.

Belgard envisions modular design as the next iteration of hardscape product design. This approach makes it easier for contractors to mix, match and install Belgard’s wide range of products together, delivering precisely what the client is looking for, without adding labor or costs. This is the first step in laying the groundwork for paver product development for the next few decades, as all of Belgard’s products will fit within this modular format. In addition, modularity allows for more design flexibility, as the various patterns and shapes can be used to customize designs.

The booth will feature five distinct Rooms – an outdoor garden room, dining room, kitchen and two living room layouts – showcasing the individuality of each space and how they come together to create a cohesive outdoor living plan. Contractors can view a breakdown of new products featured in each room, as well as details on how to create these projects.

In addition, Belgard will feature new products:

Origins™ – 3-piece system with a natural slate texture, compatible with other Origins pavers and Dimensions™ paver line

Dimensions – 3-piece system with a smooth, contemporary texture, compatible with other Dimensions pavers and Origins paver line

Artforms – the industry’s first complete modular concrete panel system, which can be used for a variety of applications such as barbecues, benches and planters

Elements Product Collection – a collection of stainless appliances and fixtures including cooking, storage, bar and sink accessory features that make outdoor living areas feel complete

Press will have the opportunity to hear from Belgard leadership during a press conference on Wednesday, October 20, at 2 p.m. at Booth #20040. During this time, Belgard experts will share upcoming trends in hardscaping, feature the latest product styles and program initiatives for contractors.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America’s finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH’s American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

