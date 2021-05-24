Belgard : Kicks Off Canada Day Celebrations with Backyard Retreat Giveaway

North America’s Leading Outdoor Living Company to Award Belgard Firepit and Prize Package to Lucky Homeowners

Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, calls on all homeowners to kick off its summer giveaway in honor of Canada Day. Open for entries from May 24 to June 7, homeowners across western Canada can nominate a friend or family member to win a Belgard cozy backyard retreat. The prize package consists of a Belgard® Firepit with four moon chairs, as well as Belgard® customized items to elevate the backyard experience. Eligible homeowners can submit their nomination at Belgard.com/CanadaDay for a chance to win the prize for a loved one.

“Over the past year, Canadians spent most of their time isolated in their homes. People are looking for reasons to visit safely and celebrate with the friends and family who helped them through these unprecedented times, and Canada Day is a great time to do that,” says John Moroz, Director of Marketing, Expocrete Concrete Products. “A new cozy backyard retreat can provide a safe and inviting space to reconnect and create memories for years to come.”

In honor of Canada Day, Belgard invites people to nominate a friend or family member who could benefit from a backyard feature. For more information, including how to nominate and to download an outdoor living inspiration guide, visit Belgard.com/CanadaDay. Valid only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America’s finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s Building Products division.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005009/en/