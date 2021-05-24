Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Belgard : Kicks Off Canada Day Celebrations with Backyard Retreat Giveaway

05/24/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

North America’s Leading Outdoor Living Company to Award Belgard Firepit and Prize Package to Lucky Homeowners

Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, calls on all homeowners to kick off its summer giveaway in honor of Canada Day. Open for entries from May 24 to June 7, homeowners across western Canada can nominate a friend or family member to win a Belgard cozy backyard retreat. The prize package consists of a Belgard® Firepit with four moon chairs, as well as Belgard® customized items to elevate the backyard experience. Eligible homeowners can submit their nomination at Belgard.com/CanadaDay for a chance to win the prize for a loved one.

“Over the past year, Canadians spent most of their time isolated in their homes. People are looking for reasons to visit safely and celebrate with the friends and family who helped them through these unprecedented times, and Canada Day is a great time to do that,” says John Moroz, Director of Marketing, Expocrete Concrete Products. “A new cozy backyard retreat can provide a safe and inviting space to reconnect and create memories for years to come.”

In honor of Canada Day, Belgard invites people to nominate a friend or family member who could benefit from a backyard feature. For more information, including how to nominate and to download an outdoor living inspiration guide, visit Belgard.com/CanadaDay. Valid only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America’s finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s Building Products division.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:44pSysorex CEO Wayne Wasserberg Discusses Advantages of TTM's US-based Ethereum Mining Operations
GL
04:44pCIM GROUP  : 's Aquamarine, 250-megawatt Solar Photovoltaic Project at Westlands Solar Park, Set to Be Fully Operational by Fall 2021
BU
04:43pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for the Resolutions of the General Annual Meeting
PU
04:42pSERCO  : Miner ENRC rounds on UK's SFO, Dechert in London court battle
RE
04:42pFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES  : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
04:41pCOVID may be shifting ratings goalposts
RE
04:41pBank of England's Bailey calls crypto-currencies 'dangerous'
RE
04:41pONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
04:41pFROM DEDUCTIBLES TO CO-PAYS : health insurance terminology explained
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies bounce back after Sunday plunge
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS