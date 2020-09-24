Belgian Business Sentiment Rises for the Fifth Straight Month in September

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Belgian business sentiment edged up slightly in September, improving for the fifth consecutive month, data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.

Business confidence in Belgium rose to minus 10.8 in September from minus 12.0 in August. This outcome compares with a forecast of minus 10.5 by economists polled in a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The business climate has improved in the manufacturing and construction sectors, while confidence has eroded in business-related services and trade, the National Bank of Belgium said.

In the manufacturing industry, confidence improved to minus 11.6 from minus 14.0 the prior month. Managers appraise their total order books more positively, and demand forecasts have been upwardly revised after having fallen back last month.

Construction sector's confidence increased to minus 4.0 from August's minus 5.4, almost entirely driven by greater use of equipment, the report said.

In the services sector, sentiment fell to minus 9.2 from minus 5.8 the prior month. Pessimism has fed through to the appraisal of the current situation as well as to forecasts.

The indicator measuring trade also decreased to minus 26.3 from minus 23.4 in August, with managers expecting a reduction in both demand and orders placed with suppliers over the next three months.

