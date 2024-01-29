By Joshua Kirby

The Belgian economy grew at a unchanged pace in the last months of 2023, capping a year of steady but unexplosive expansion with further sluggishness expected ahead.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, the same rate as the previous quarter, according to figures set out Monday by the National Bank of Belgium. Industry continued to decline in the year's final quarter, but the important services sector boosted growth with an increase of 0.7%.

For 2023 taken as a whole, the eurozone's sixth-largest economy expanded by 1.5%, faster than had been initially anticipated by the central bank but a marked slowdown from a year prior. The NBB expects a further tailing-off of growth this year, forecasting overall expansion of 1.3% in estimates published in December, with little recovery seen in the following years.

