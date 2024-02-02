BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium's migration ministry said on Friday it would fight a court ruling allowing a group of nine NGOs to seize 2.9 million euros ($3.14 million) from a federal agency for not giving sufficient shelter to asylum applicants.

The Brussels Court of Appeal's decision in late January was the latest blow for the Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (Fedasil) over its handling of an influx of refugees.

Data from refugee agency CGRS showed Belgium received 35,507 asylum applications in 2023 - only slightly fewer than the 36,871 applications in 2022, the highest year since 2016. Most were from Syria, Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories.

Belgium's reception capacity of just over 35,600 places is currently nearly entirely full, according to Fedasil.

Asked by Reuters to comment on the court's ruling, the migration ministry said it was appealing.

"At this moment there is no question of an actual seizure of Fedasil's resources. Fedasil is appealing against (the ruling). The resources that Fedasil has available are essential for its operation, especially for creating shelters," it said.

Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen (Flemish Refugee Action), one of the non-governmental organisations, said the NGOs would use the money "to organise emergency aid and sleeping materials, food distribution and legal and psychological support".

It said Belgium "has been violating the basic rights of people with the right to protection. The government stubbornly refuses to take action, which unnecessarily prolongs the suffering of these people.

Junior migration minister Nicole de Moor has said Belgium is "under too much pressure."

"We need stronger external borders, and every European country must make its share of the efforts", she said.

In January, bailiffs seized a freezer and a coffee machine from her office to enforce a court ruling in a different case brought by asylum seekers left homeless for several month.

Last December, the European Union reached agreement on new rules designed to share out the cost and work of hosting migrants more evenly, and to limit the numbers of people coming in.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

By Charlotte Van Campenhout