Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Belgian police fire water cannon, tear gas during COVID curbs protest

01/23/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people protested in Brussels on Sunday against COVID-19 restrictions, some clashing with police who fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse them near the European Commission's headquarters.

The rally drew about 50,000 people, Belgian police said.

It was peaceful at first as protesters chanted and filled streets, waving placards and balloons with slogans like: "We want to be free again" and "No Covid slave ticket", a reference to vaccine passes required for certain activities.

Trouble flared later, with a building housing the European diplomatic service and a sandwich shop broken into, a Reuters journalist said. Police said more than 60 people were arrested, with three officers and 12 demonstrators taken to hospital.

Belgium announced a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions on Friday despite record infections, but also said people must have booster shots after five months to keep passes for bars, cinemas and many other public spaces.

'ANTI-DICTATOR, NOT ANTI-VAXXER'

"I'm angry about the blackmail that the government is doing," said protester Caroline van Landuyt, who had herself been vaccinated. Her children did not want to be inoculated but had to so as to travel and play sport, she said.

Sunday's scenes in the Belgian capital were reminiscent of clashes last November, when around 35,000 protesters took to Brussels' streets and there was also violence.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell thanked police and condemned "the senseless destruction and violence" in a tweet that showed him standing in front of a broken pane of glass.

Some protesters let off fireworks as police advanced into a park. Riot officers ringed the water cannon. "I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm anti-dictator," read another placard.

Belgium is facing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, with the peak not expected for at least a couple of weeks.

Some 89% of Belgian adults are fully vaccinated and 67% have now also received a booster shot.

(Reporting by Johnny Cotton; Writing by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alexander Smith and Andrew Cawthorne)

By Johnny Cotton


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pUkraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off
RE
03:22pBelgian police fire water cannon, tear gas during COVID curbs protest
RE
03:06pBelgian police fire water cannon, tear gas during COVID curbs protest
RE
02:35pCrews make progress against California wildfire that triggered evacuations
RE
02:16pECB's Rehn expects euro zone inflation of around 2% in next two years -Handelsblatt
RE
02:04pERNST ON CNN'S STATE OF THE UNION : “We Need to Show Strength” Against Russia, Impose Sanctions Immediately to Deter Invasion of Ukraine
PU
02:03pFOURTH COVID VACCINE SHOT RAISES RESISTANCE TO SERIOUS ILLNESS FOR OVER-60S : Israel
RE
01:59pUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
RE
01:50pUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
RE
01:46pIslamic State claims responsibility for attack in Herat, Afghanistan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
2Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
3Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
4Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom
5Germany's Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy's ITA Airways - ..

HOT NEWS