Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Belgian social media star uses power of visuals to demystify disability

12/19/2022 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - "Being disabled doesn't define a person," says Sarah Talbi, who was born without arms and has become a social media star with her videos on cooking, painting and other activities she is able to do thanks to the extraordinary dexterity of her feet.

"I wanted to show that there is nothing dramatic about being disabled," says Sarah, who appears in one YouTube video showing her audience how to cook a Maghrebi dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes and peppers, all done with her toes and feet.

"Thanks to the era of social media, we can exploit the power of images," Talbi told Reuters from her home in Belgium's capital, Brussels. "To see people with disabled bodies even 10 years ago would have been almost unthinkable. Today it is much more tolerated and less shocking."

Talbi, 40, was born without upper limbs and grew up learning to use her feet and toes as hands and fingers.

In recent years she has emerged as an influential champion of the disabled, meeting politicians, attending conferences and creating social media content to promote understanding, demystify disability and squash taboos.

She now has about half a million followers on social media channels.

Talbi, a single mother of four-year-old Lilia, studied when she was younger to be a translator, but she struggled to find work because of her disability.

"Often we are treated like children," she told a European Day of Persons with Disabilities conference in Brussels last month, where she explained that many people post unpleasant comments and even mock her disability on social media.

She started to draw and paint with her feet and, with support from a teacher, found she had a talent for watercolours, her toes curling as deftly as fingers would around the paintbrush as her other foot holds the paper still.

"I realised that we could always go beyond our limits," she said. "I realised that these limits didn't exist in reality, that they were all in the mind."

(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Yves Herman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:17aFTX's Bankman-Fried appears at Bahamas court; expected to waive extradition
RE
10:16aCanada to seize assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Abramovich
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Dropped Further in December -- NAHB
DJ
10:14aSweden hits record with 60 shot dead in 2022
RE
10:13aActor Amber Heard to settle defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp
RE
10:08aBelgian social media star uses power of visuals to demystify disability
RE
10:06aFormer FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrives at courthouse in Nassau, Bahamas -Reuters witness
RE
10:06aFormer ftx ceo sam bankman-fried exits vehicle outside courthous…
RE
10:05aU.S. senator Warren questions Musk purchase of Twitter
RE
10:04aU.S. home builder sentiment dives again in December, NAHB says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
2Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
3Analysis-Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent
4Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
5BitNile Holdings Obtains $14.7 Million in Secured Debt Financing to Sup..

HOT NEWS