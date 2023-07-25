By Joshua Kirby



Confidence among Belgian businesses fell for the fourth consecutive month in July, with business leaders pointing to lower demand for services.

The business confidence index fell to minus 14.8 in July from minus 12.1 in June, data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.

Confidence deteriorated notably in services, while sliding sentiment in manufacturing has hit employment and demand expectations, according to the data.

Business leaders "remain very wary, expressing moreover a more unfavorable view of their current activity levels," the bank said.

The building industry bucked the trend, with confidence rising slightly compared with June but remaining below the long-term average.

The slipping sentiment in Belgian business reflects a wider trend in the eurozone. Confidence in the bloc weakened more than expected in June, according to European Commission data, with higher interest rates likely squeezing demand.

