Belgium Business Confidence Dropped Again in August

08/25/2022 | 09:16am EDT
By Maria Martinez


Business confidence in Belgium fell in August for the fourth consecutive month amid higher energy prices and weaker demand.

The business confidence index fell to minus 5.8 in August from minus 2.8 in July, data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to come in at minus 3.1.

The decline in the barometer is evident in both industry and services. By contrast, confidence is recovering in the building industry, and more noticeably, in the trade sector, the Bank of Belgium said.

Confidence declined in the manufacturing industry with the confidence index falling to minus 7.2 in August from minus 2.6 in July. All components of the indicator have gotten worse, with the exception of demand forecasts, the report said.

In the services sector, confidence fell to 2.1 in August from 4.4 in July. While the overall assessment of current business activity has deteriorated sharply, the outlook for the next three months has improved slightly, the report said.

It is in the trade sector where the increase in morale among company managers has been the most visible, coming on the back of three consecutive declines. The trade index rose to minus 11.9 in August from minus 16.5 in the previous month.

The business climate in the building industry has improved, rising to minus 5.6 in August from minus 6.3 in July, mainly due to a more positive appraisal of order books.


Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 0915ET

