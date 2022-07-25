Belgium Business Confidence Fell Again in July

By Maria Martinez

Business confidence in Belgium fell in July for the third consecutive month, declining to its lowest level since February 2021.

The business confidence index fell to minus 2.8 in July from minus 1.8 in June, data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to come in at minus 4.0.

There was a loss of confidence in all sectors of activity surveyed, with the exception of the manufacturing industry, the Bank of Belgium said.

Confidence improved slightly in the manufacturing industry with the confidence index rising to minus 2.6 in July from minus 3.0 the previous month. A decline of demand and employment forecasts was more than offset by a more positive appraisal of the current situation.

In the services sector, confidence fell to 4.4 in July from 8.5 in June. The outlook for business activity has deteriorated sharply, the report said.

The third consecutive drop in business confidence in construction is entirely attributable to a more negative development of order books and equipment used. The index for the sector dropped to minus 6.3 in July from minus 4.1.

Confidence in the trade sector dropped heavily to minus 16.5 in July from minus 10.7 in June.

