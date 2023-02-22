Advanced search
Belgium Business Confidence Improved in February

02/22/2023 | 09:20am EST
By Ed Frankl


Confidence among Belgian businesses improved in February as rising sentiment at manufacturing and construction firms was partly offset by declines in trade and services.

The business confidence index stood at minus 12.8 in February, from minus 13.5 in January, data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Wednesday.

Confidence rose in manufacturing as stock levels improved, with construction driven by expectations of higher demand and greater utilization of available equipment, the bank said.

However, trade firms' sentiment slid as demand expectations dipped, with motor vehicles and textiles particularly affected by a gloomy climate this month, the NBB said.

The survey saw weakening sentiment in business-related services, though at a contained pace, it said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 0919ET

