Belgium: Ijzerland opts for R 944 C High Rise electric crawler excavator

02/24/2021 | 04:38am EST
This machine, which weighs in at around 74 tonnes, belongs to a range of three material handling machines that are fully electric: The R 934 C, R 944 C and R 954 C

Decision in favour of power and versatility

The company opted in favour of a multi-purpose machine in order to utilise the range of tools required for various tasks a the scrap recycling facility. The operator uses the R 944 C to move scrap steel to the shredder. The steel is then compressed, temporarily stored along the loading ramp on the canal bank, before being transported away by ship.

In this instance the R 944 C is equipped with a five-arm grapple, which enables it to handle steel parts of varying sizes. The height-adjustable driver's cab and turret facilitate safe work, whilst also optimising the field of vision. The reach of 24 m and the powerful electric motor (200 kW) guarantee maximum excavator performance when it comes to lifting force, precision and working speed. Further advantages of the excavator include its mobility - facilitated by the crawler track travel gear - and the working height, which is ideal for industrial processes such as scrap metal recycling.

Scrap metal recycling is a complex and time-intensive operation. This form of processing demands a great deal of space. The location of the recycling plant directly on the canal allows optimum transport on the waterway.

Disclaimer

Liebherr-International AG published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
