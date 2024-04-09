By Emese Bartha

Belgium issued 7 billion euros ($7.60 billion) in new October 2029-dated government bonds via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, with books exceeding EUR46 billion at close, including EUR2.3 billion in joint lead manager interest, one of the bookrunner banks said.

The spread on the bond was set 1 basis point below mid-swaps, the same bank said. The bond has a 2.70% coupon, and it was priced at 99.953, at a yield of 2.711%, the same bank said.

The banks acting as joint lead managers for the transaction were BNP Paribas Fortis, Crédit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets and Societe Generale.

